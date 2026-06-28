Pride Parade set to hit Toronto streets with PM Mark Carney to attend

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Toronto’s annual Pride Parade is hitting the streets today, drawing crowds of partygoers as the city simultaneously basks in World Cup excitement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is among the high-profile attendees expected to join the march.

Toronto police say the parade will start forming along Rosedale Valley Road at around 8 a.m., spurring downtown road closures throughout the day that will be lifted around 8 p.m.

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The parade officially kicks off at 2 p.m.

Toronto Pride bills itself as the largest festival in Canada and the second-largest Pride in the world.

The festival has faced funding shortfalls in recent years, citing corporate sponsor withdrawals because of backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion.

Organizers say this year’s theme is “We Won’t Stop,” reminding participants of the fights and victories behind rights and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

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Kojo Modeste, the festival’s executive director, says the theme aims to generate momentum and action that will create lasting change.