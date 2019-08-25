Saint John man arrested after allegedly crossing Maine-New Brunswick border illegally

A Saint John man has been arrested and charged after he reportedly entered the United States illegally.

In a press release, U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that on Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 7:00 a.m., agents responded to reports of a vehicle crossing the border illegally into Houlton, Maine.

Agents were quickly able to locate the vehicle — a 2005 Ford Focus — and arrest the driver.

CBP says the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Kyle Woodcock of Saint John, N.B., was identified as a Canadian citizen who had no record of himself or the vehicle legally entering the United States.

Woodcock was taken to the CBP’s Houlton station where he was charged with entry without inspection.

“This incident highlights the importance of maintaining a proper combination of manpower, infrastructure, and technology in northern Maine,” said Jason Owens, chief patrol agent of the border patrol in Maine.

“If you cross the border illegally in Maine, we will seek criminal prosecution and move to seize any vehicle used in the attempt.”