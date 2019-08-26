No charges to be laid after crash that killed 69-year-old woman: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say that no charges will be laid in connection with a vehicle-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman in July.

Police announced their decision more than a month after the July 25 crash that sent a woman to the hospital, where she later died.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they responded to a collision at Oak Street in the area of Oxford Street at 12:55 p.m. on July 25, 2019.

They say their investigation shows a 69-year-old woman, who was crossing Oak Street, was struck by an SUV.

The pedestrian, who was later identified as Joy Ruth Mendleson, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

She was transported to the hospital and died on July 28.

The 31-year-old female driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

Police did not expand on their decision but say their thoughts “remain with all those impacted by this tragic incident.”

