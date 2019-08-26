Provincial, federal government set to make announcement in Mississauga
Members of Provincial and Federal government are set to make an announcement in Mississauga Monday afternoon.
Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will make the announcement alongside Federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair at Peel police headquarters at 2 p.m.
