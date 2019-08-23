Premier Ford, Mayor Tory to make joint announcement Friday on gun violence

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory are expected to make a joint announcement Friday morning.

The two will be in Etobicoke at the Toronto Police College at 9 a.m.

The announcement is expected to address gun violence in Toronto.

This comes weeks after all three levels of government provided a combined $4.5 million to the Toronto Police Service in an effort to combat a recent spike in shootings across the city.

Toronto police said the money would go to Project Community Space, an 11-week project largely aimed at targeting gangs in Toronto.

Toronto’s gun violence was pushed into the spotlight when 17 people were injured in shootings over the August long weekend. Police have said the majority of those incidents were gang-related.

