Toronto police chief to give update on plans for new funding to combat gun violence

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the police service’s plan for newly received funding to tackle a recent spike in gun violence in the city.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. inside police headquarters.

This comes after Mayor John Tory announced on Monday that the municipal, provincial and federal governments were providing $4.5 million in additional funding to Toronto police.

READ MORE: Governments announce $4.5M for Toronto police plan to tackle spike in gun violence

On Tuesday, Tory met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said the Liberal government may provide more funding but that more details will be revealed in the upcoming federal election platform.

Toronto’s gun violence problem was brought to the forefront after 17 people were shot across the city over the August Civic Holiday long weekend.

More to come.