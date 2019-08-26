RCMP looking for missing 87-year-old in Havelock, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 87-year-old woman from Havelock, N.B.

Hazel Clark was last spotted on Springhill Road in Havelock at approximately 10 a.m., on Aug. 25.

She was reported missing to the RCMP that evening. Police efforts to locate her have so far been unsuccessful and police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Clark is described as being approximately five feet nine inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

She has short, wavy grey hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing light brown or beige pants with a cream-coloured top.

Anyone with information about Clark’s location is asked to contact RCMP at 506-387-2222.