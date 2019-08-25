Two people facing impaired driving charges after 3-vehicle crash in Moncton: RCMP
Two people are facing charges of impaired driving after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday in Moncton.
New Brunswick RCMP say officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Vaughan Harvey Boulevard at approximately 2:22 a.m.
Sgt. Tyson Nelson of Codiac RCMP told Global News that officers found three vehicles blocking traffic with their airbags deployed.
Nelson would not release how many people were injured in the incident but have confirmed that all injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
After an investigation, two of the drivers involved in the crash were arrested and will face charges of impaired driving.
One of the drivers has since been released and will appear in court at a later date while another remains in RCMP custody.
Nelson says the investigation is ongoing
