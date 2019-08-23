Police looking for convicted murderer who left minimum security unit

Police in New Brunswick are looking for a convicted murderer from Dorchester Penitentiary who failed to return to a minimum-security unit after he was granted an unescorted temporary absence.

The Correctional Service of Canada says 66-year-old Jack Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder.

The agency says Woods was staying at a community-based residential facility in Moncton when he left and didn’t come back Thursday.

Woods stands 5-7, weighs 223 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes, brown hair and is missing both of his little fingers.

He also has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm and skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and the RCMP have been called in.