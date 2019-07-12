Canada
July 12, 2019 8:41 am

Wrongful murder conviction report of N.S. man to be released today

By Staff The Canadian Press

Lawyers for Glen Assoun say it means the public will learn information that was never put before juries and judges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A report from the federal Justice Department that led to the release of a Halifax man wrongfully convicted of murder is expected to be released today.

Lawyers for Glen Assoun say it means the public will learn information that was never put before juries and judges.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed to release the report after a case launched by The Canadian Press, CBC and the Halifax Examiner.

Assoun was wrongfully convicted of slitting his girlfriend’s throat in November of 1995, sending to him to a federal prison for a crime he’s now been cleared of.

