Wrongful murder conviction report of N.S. man to be released today

A report from the federal Justice Department that led to the release of a Halifax man wrongfully convicted of murder is expected to be released today.

Lawyers for Glen Assoun say it means the public will learn information that was never put before juries and judges.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed to release the report after a case launched by The Canadian Press, CBC and the Halifax Examiner.

Assoun was wrongfully convicted of slitting his girlfriend’s throat in November of 1995, sending to him to a federal prison for a crime he’s now been cleared of.

WATCH: A Supreme Court judge has ruled that the public has the right to know what went wrong in the Glen Assoun murder trial. Elizabeth McSheffrey has the details.