Teen has bike, cellphone stolen in Lower Sackville: RCMP

Police are looking for two people who stole a 17-year-old boy’s bike and cellphone in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened in a parking lot outside of a Sackville Drive business just before 11 p.m.

Police say the victim asked two males for a cigarette and when the exchange was made, one male asked to take the victim’s bicycle for a ride.

“The victim agreed and when asked for the return of his bicycle, was assaulted by the two males,” police stated in a news release Friday.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say the suspects took the teen’s phone and bicycle, then fled.

The suspect who took the bicycle is described as about 16 years old with a slim build, wearing glasses and a grey T-shirt, jeans and a grey hat at the time.

The second suspect is described as being in his 20s, with short reddish hair and some facial hair, possibly a goatee.

He was wearing a red T-shirt and was carrying a red fitness bag.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.