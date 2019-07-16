Crime
Halifax Regional Police investigate robbery that leaves man seriously injured

Police say that they found an injured man in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street in northend Halifax at 1:45 p.m.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that left one man seriously injured on Tuesday.

Halifax police say they believe the injured 40-year-old man was hurt during a robbery.

Police say that the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police are asking that if the public has any information regarding the incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.

