Halifax police seek cyclist who allegedly slapped motorist in the face

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a cyclist who allegedly slapped a motorist in the face last month.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on June 12 at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Purcells Cove Road and Williams Lake Road.

Police say the woman driving the car had passed two cyclists just before the intersection, but when she stopped, one of the male cyclists came up to the driver’s side, yelled at her, then “struck her in the face with an open hand.”

The cyclist is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with a slim build and light-coloured short hair.

Police say at the time of the incident, both cyclists were wearing green bike helmets and cycling attire, and were riding road-racing-style bicycles.

Police are asking the cyclists or anyone who has any information on the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.