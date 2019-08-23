Halifax man face charges for robbing, assaulting victim on Gottingen Street

A 43-year-old Halifax man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of assault with a weapon, robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brian Stanley Knowles was arrested Friday morning after being involved in an altercation with a man reportedly not known to him.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., Halifax Regional Police located the victim in the 2200 block of Gottingen Street after he called out for assistance.

The victim stated that he had just been robbed by the suspect who was still on scene.

Police said the suspect was arrested without incident and a knife was located.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on this incident to call the police.