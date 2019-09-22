Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Simcoe–Grey

By Staff Global News

The riding of Simcoe–Grey.

The Simcoe–Grey riding, which was established in 1997, encompasses Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Wasaga Beach, Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Essa and The Blue Mountains. It borders Simcoe North, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, Barrie–Innisfil, York–Simcoe, King–Vaughan, Dufferin–Caledon and Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound.

Kellie Leitch of the Conservative Party is the current MP of Simcoe–Grey. In the past, the party has mostly voted Conservative, although it started off with the Liberal vote in 1997 and then again in 2000. The current Conservative candidate, Terry Dowdall, has served as mayor, deputy mayor and as a township councillor in Essa, Ont.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Terry Dowdall
Liberal Party: Lorne Kenney
NDP: Ilona Matthews
Green Party: Sherri Jackson
People’s Party: TBD

