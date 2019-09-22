Canada election: Simcoe–Grey

The Simcoe–Grey riding, which was established in 1997, encompasses Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Wasaga Beach, Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Essa and The Blue Mountains. It borders Simcoe North, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, Barrie–Innisfil, York–Simcoe, King–Vaughan, Dufferin–Caledon and Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound.

Kellie Leitch of the Conservative Party is the current MP of Simcoe–Grey. In the past, the party has mostly voted Conservative, although it started off with the Liberal vote in 1997 and then again in 2000. The current Conservative candidate, Terry Dowdall, has served as mayor, deputy mayor and as a township councillor in Essa, Ont.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Terry Dowdall

Liberal Party: Lorne Kenney

NDP: Ilona Matthews

Green Party: Sherri Jackson

People’s Party: TBD