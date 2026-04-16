Solicitor general will ‘get to bottom’ of inmate release errors he was briefed on in 2025

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Ontario’s solicitor general says he is going to “get to the bottom” of why dozens of prisoners in provincial jails are being mistakenly released every year — an issue that first came to the minister’s attention more than a year ago.

Internal government documents, obtained by Global News through freedom of information laws, show the province “improperly” released more than 150 inmates between 2021 and September 2025, with no proper explanation as to why.

The revelation led to scathing blowback at Queen’s Park from critics who claimed the government wasn’t adequately protecting the province and a rare admission from the minister in charge of Ontario’s prison system.

“I’m going to get to the bottom of why so many people — which is way too many — got improperly released,” Kerzner told reporters after a cabinet meeting. “It’s unacceptable to me, it’s unacceptable to the premier.”

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Kerzner then immediately shifted the blame to non-partisan civil servants whom he pledged to meet with to put an end to accidental releases.

“Protocols must be followed, and I’m looking to the ministry to follow the protocols to make sure that nobody is released improperly,” Kerzner said.

The internal documents, however, show that a briefing note was written to prepare the minister for questions about improper release more than a year ago.

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Staff within the Ministry of the Solicitor General went as far as creating a multi-page “key messages” information note on “improper releases” back in January 2025.

The document includes talking points, an update on the current status, and key facts that narrowed down, to the decimal, the percentage of inmates who were released “improperly.”

The key messaging briefing created by the ministry also reveals the existing protocols and actions the government has already taken to address the issue:

An improper release of an inmate from a correctional facility or court is unacceptable.

The ministry has specific standard practices in place to provide support and guidance to staff who deal with legal documents pertaining to releases.

If an improper release occurs, the police are notified, and all efforts are made to locate the individual and return them to custody.

The ministry conducts an internal investigation of all improper releases to determine the cause and if any action or process changes are needed to prevent future improper releases.

To address errant releases, the ministry is working closely with the Minister of the Attorney General to review specific instances of improper releases.

The ministry has also hired a Provincial Records Coordinator to oversee a project to provide effective corporate oversight, leadership and support towards standardizing practices within inmate records departments across the province.

Despite seemingly well-established protocols on preventing the issue from taking place, at least 39 additional inmates were released in 2025 — the same year the information note was prepared.

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Kerzner, asked about the specific information laid out in the document, reiterated that he would discuss the issue with top civil servants in the ministry in an effort to “get to the bottom” of the situation.

“I’m going to be speaking to my deputy minister today and I’m going to be meeting with her as often as I have to,” Kerzner said.

He did not say what work — if any — had taken place since he was informed of the issue, nor did he answer why it the publication of the information that seemed to prompt him to meet with the top civil servant in his ministry.

“Look, our priority is always to protect the province,” he told reporters. “I’m going to get to the bottom as soon as I absolutely can,” he added later.

The documents obtained by Global News also tracked how many inmates are “unlawfully at large” in Ontario — with the count at 69 in September 2025.

The documents don’t reveal what the individuals were charged with and whether or not they had been found guilty by a court, but police are notified when the releases happen and, the government said, “all efforts are made to locate the individual and return them to custody.”

Asked if there was a threat to public safety, Kerzner said he would look into the question.

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“We’re going to tell and reassure the Ontario public that our priority of protecting Ontario will not waiver, will not change at all,” he said. “We’re going to be laser-focused.”