North Vancouver chlorine plant expansion rejection raises drinking water concerns

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The District of North Vancouver has rejected a plan to keep a major chlorine producer operating long-term.

Chemtrade has been making liquid chlorine in North Vancouver since 1957 and supplies more than 40 per cent of Canada’s drinking water treatment needs.

The company had been seeking rezoning approval to continue operations on land adjacent to its current location at the port, but that land is managed by the District of North Vancouver.

On Monday, council voted 4-3 against the rezoning approval.

Chemtrade Group’s vice-president of commercial, Alan Robinson, said they were not expecting that result.

“Surprised, disappointed, is the easiest way to summarize that,” he said.

Councillors who opposed the plan said the biggest issue was safety, including the risk of a catastrophic chlorine release.

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While assessments say the facility meets current standards, but some say that is no longer enough.

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“We are now in an era where critical infrastructure, including chemical facilities, water systems, and energy plants, are drone targets in modern conflict,” said Catherine Pope, a District of North Vancouver councillor.

However, not everyone agrees.

“What planet are we living on?” Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said.

“On that basis, you’re going to reject this? If we apply that logic, we won’t have anything.”

Chemtrade says it has never had a major safety incident and approval would have unlocked additional safety upgrades

The company also warns that shutting down could leave Western Canada relying on the U.S. for liquid chlorine.

“What we’ll call the self-reliance or self-independence for Canada and keeping the plants open that supply key industries that make Canada prosper here, we’d like to see the vote go in a different direction for us,” Robinson said.

Supporters called the facility a key economic driver that relies on the North Shore’s unique geography.

“It requires a very special combination of rail, vehicle, and marine access, and I think it’s going to be very difficult to find another suitable site,” North Vancouver District councillor Jim Hanson said.

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B.C. Jobs and Economic Growth Minister Ravi Kahlon said there should have been discussions with the province.

“For a decision to be made like that without engaging with the province or any other communities depending on it, I think, is problematic,” he said.

Chemtrade hopes the decision can be revisited.

Meanwhile, West said Port Coquitlam would welcome them “with open arms.”