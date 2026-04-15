Surplus school sites approved for affordable housing developments in north Edmonton

Edmonton city council voted Wednesday in favour of selling surplus school sites in the north communities of Dunluce and Sifton Park for the purpose of building affordable housing units.
The city has been redeveloping surplus school sites across Edmonton for nearly two decades to address the growing need for more affordable housing.
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However Ward Anirniq councillor Erin Rutherford, who represents Dunluce, said that community already has an abundance of units and hoped to see the land used for a different purpose.
“With our limited resources, how do we make sure we’re not disproportionately having certain neighbourhoods or areas of the city take on the brunt of that housing emergency?” Rutherford questioned.
Gates Guarin has more in the video above.
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