3 in custody, 1 at large after loaded handguns, $35K in drugs seized: London police

Four people are facing a slew of drug and weapons charges after London police say they seized nearly $36,000 worth of drugs, along with two loaded handguns, in a series of raids earlier this week.

The raids on Wednesday of two homes, one on Wilkins Street and another on King Street, and the search of an SUV, allegedly turned up $26,650 worth of methamphetamine, $5,900 in cocaine, and around $2,250 in fentanyl, police said Friday.

In addition to the two loaded handguns, police said they also seized more than 600 rounds of ammunition, body armour, and some $760 in cash.

READ MORE: Additional charge laid in connection with wild after-grad party in Old South

Two men, aged 33 and 38, and a 35-year-old woman, all from London, are in custody, jointly charged with a number of offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a loaded restricted firearm, and altering the serial number of a firearm.

The 33-year-old also faces additional charges related to possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

Police said a 45-year-old man is also facing charges in the case, but remains at large.

Dennis Hodgson is wanted on four charges, including three of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one of possessing a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with vehicle in southwest London