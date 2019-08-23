Additional charge laid in connection with wild after-grad party in Old South

London police have laid another charge related to a wild after-grad party that allegedly led to $80,000 in damage at an Old South rental property.

Officers announced this morning that another 18-year-old woman now faces one count of mischief exceeding $5,000 in connection with the incident they allege happened on June 27.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a party in the area of Grand Avenue and Ridout Street.

READ MORE: Wild student party at rented home causes $80K damage

When officers arrived at the scene, they found dozens of teenagers and significant damage to the home — damage that was later estimated to be worth $80,000.

In total, seven 18-year-olds and three youths have been charged.

The property’s owner, Tyler McBride, told 980 CFPL the occupants had booked the home earlier in the day. In their release, police said it was believed a young couple from out of town would be staying at the rental.

– With files from Matthew Trevithick and Devon Peacock