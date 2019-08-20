Wild student party at rented home causes $80K damage

Be careful who you rent your home to.

London Police say seven people have been charged after a wild after grad party in June did $80,000 damage to a home rented through AirBnB.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls June 27 about a large party at a home in the Grand Ave and Ridout Street area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found dozens of teens and significant damage to the home.

The damage was later estimated to be $80,000.

As a result of a two-month investigation, seven people have been charged with one count of mischief exceeding $5,000.

Five adults have been charged, one woman and four men aged 18 and 19 while two male teens under the age of 18 have also been charged.

London Police say the homeowners were unaware that a party was being held at the home. They believed they were renting to a young couple from out of town.