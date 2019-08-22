Canada
August 22, 2019 6:06 am
Updated: August 22, 2019 6:25 am

Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with vehicle in southwest London

By Staff 980 CFPL

File photo.

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
A A

London police are investigating a serious crash in the Westmount area Thursday morning involving a cyclist.

The incident happened at Commissioners Road West and Andover Drive shortly after 12 a.m.

A vehicle and a cyclist collided and the cyclist was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics in critical condition, officers said. Middlesex-London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL the cyclist is a male, but couldn’t disclose his age.

London police say Commissioners Road West was closed from Andover Drive to Knights Hill Road, but has since reopened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andover Drive
Commissioner Road
crash involving cyclist
Critical Condition
Cyclist
Ldnont
London Ontario
London Police
Middlesex-London EMS
south london
Westmount

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.