Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with vehicle in southwest London

London police are investigating a serious crash in the Westmount area Thursday morning involving a cyclist.

The incident happened at Commissioners Road West and Andover Drive shortly after 12 a.m.

A vehicle and a cyclist collided and the cyclist was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics in critical condition, officers said. Middlesex-London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL the cyclist is a male, but couldn’t disclose his age.

London police say Commissioners Road West was closed from Andover Drive to Knights Hill Road, but has since reopened.