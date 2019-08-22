New Brunswick RCMP investigating report of ‘financial irregularities’ in Lt.-Gov’s office

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a complaint of “financial irregularities” inside the New Brunswick’s lieutenant-governor’s office.

The Mounties declined to provide any more information beyond a brief statement issued on Thursday.

READ MORE: N.B. lieutenant-governor Jocelyne Roy Vienneau dies after battle with cancer

“RCMP did receive a complaint of financial irregularities and we’re looking into the matter,” said Sgt. Mario Maillet, a spokesperson for the RCMP.

The office of Premier Blaine Higgs referred a request for comment to the RCMP.

More to come.