N.B. lieutenant-governor Jocelyne Roy Vienneau dies after battle with cancer
New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau has died after a battle with cancer.
Vienneau’s death was announced on Friday in a short news release from her office.
Vienneau, 63, became lieutenant-governor in October 2014. She was previously the vice-president at the University of Moncton’s Shippagan campus, as well the assistant deputy minister of post-secondary education in New Brunswick’s Department of Education.
She also held several positions at the New Brunswick Community College in Bathurst, including director general and dean of education.
Vienneau announced in September 2018 that she was diagnosed with cancer.
In a statement, Premier Blaine Higgs called Vienneau a “passionate advocate for (New Brunswick) and its people.”
“She gave so much to New Brunswick and will be missed by everyone whose life she touched,” Higgs stated.
“At this sad time, Marcia’s and my thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Ronald Vienneau, and their family and friends.”
Condolences have been pouring in online since the announcement was made.
Official events at Government House have been cancelled until further notice, while arrangement details will be released through the provincial Protocol Office in the coming days.
