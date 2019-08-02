N.B. lieutenant-governor Jocelyne Roy Vienneau dies after battle with cancer

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau has died after a battle with cancer.

Vienneau’s death was announced on Friday in a short news release from her office.

Vienneau, 63, became lieutenant-governor in October 2014. She was previously the vice-president at the University of Moncton’s Shippagan campus, as well the assistant deputy minister of post-secondary education in New Brunswick’s Department of Education.

She also held several positions at the New Brunswick Community College in Bathurst, including director general and dean of education.

READ MORE: Harper announces New Brunswick lieutenant governor at Acadian ceremony

Vienneau announced in September 2018 that she was diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, Premier Blaine Higgs called Vienneau a “passionate advocate for (New Brunswick) and its people.”

“She gave so much to New Brunswick and will be missed by everyone whose life she touched,” Higgs stated.

“At this sad time, Marcia’s and my thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Ronald Vienneau, and their family and friends.”

Here's a statement from Premier @BlaineHiggs:

"She gave so much to New Brunswick and will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.

At this sad time, Marcia’s and my thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Ronald Vienneau, and their family and friends." pic.twitter.com/OsbWG9z14H — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) August 2, 2019

Condolences have been pouring in online since the announcement was made.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Honour, the Honourable Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, ONB, Lieutenant-Governor of New Brunswick. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. https://t.co/lr96jGXIuu — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) August 2, 2019

We are saddened to hear of the passing of the Honourable Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, Lieutenant-Governor of New Brunswick. Our condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. https://t.co/yJA1CqZnd1 — St. Thomas University (@StThomasU) August 2, 2019

We are saddened to hear of the death of the Hon. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau the Lieutenant-Governor of New Brunswick. Her Honor was a great supporter of our work and served as our Honorary Patron. Our sincerest condolences to her family and friends. — Partners For Youth (@pfyouthnb) August 2, 2019

Official events at Government House have been cancelled until further notice, while arrangement details will be released through the provincial Protocol Office in the coming days.