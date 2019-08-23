Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of August 24

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

Don’t let the weekend rain hold you back from enjoying these awesome activities!

1. Whoop & Hollar Folk Festival

The 7th annual Whoop & Hollar Folk Festival takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, just down Hwy. 1 in Portage la Prairie!

RELATED: COMMENTARY: Why mosquitoes bug you more some years than others

This year’s theme is “Free Your Spirit” and organizers say the festival invites folks of all ages and backgrounds to come together to enjoy music, art, nature, and community.

RELATED: From Backstreet Boys to the Lion King: Why we crave nostalgia

But don’t let the name ‘folk festival’ fool you — the weekend is a multi-genre music and arts celebration with more than 25 acts and 60 performers.

And a festival just isn’t complete without food vendors, a maker’s market, camping and kids activities.

A full events listing, along with ticket details can be found here.

2. MS Bike

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the MS Society‘s Bike Tour!

That’s three decades of bringing people together to get active and enjoy some of the most gorgeous parts of our province, while raising funds for those affected by the autoimmune disease.

WATCH: Hitting the highway

This weekend, cyclists will be hitting the highway for both the MS Bike Gimli and Riding Mountain events.

These events are some of the biggest fundraisers for the society and the goal this year is $515,000!

RELATED: Brain Interrupted – Multiple sclerosis in Canada: Understanding why MS rates are the highest here

The routes will run throughout the Interlake, including along beautiful Lake Winnipeg, so if you’re heading out to the lake or cabin this weekend, keep your eyes peeled for these incredible folks!

If you missed registering for the ride, you can always donate to the Manitoba chapter of the MS Society through their website here.

3. Mess Fest

Even the name is fun!

Mess Fest is a brand new festival in Winnipeg that wants you to get mussed-up and have a blast while doing so.

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coronation Park, you’ll find a bubble dance party, a foam dance party, colour fight, family yoga and tons of other fun activities.

WATCH: Making the most out of summer

The entire family is invited and admission is free!

All you have to do is bring some clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting messy.

Happy weekend everyone!