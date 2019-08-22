Hamilton police charge 2 with stunt driving, including 14-year-old boy
Hamilton police say they nabbed two alleged stunt drivers in two hours, including a 14-year-old boy.
Both incidents happened early Wednesday morning.
Police say officers pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on the Highway 6 bypass at Airport Road in Mount Hope around 6:30 a.m. after the car was clocked going 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
READ MORE: Lamborghini impounded for a week after friend takes it on joyride, OPP say
A 24-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with stunt driving and his vehicle and licence were suspended for a week.
Police say shortly before 8:30 a.m., a Honda Accord was spotted on Pritchard Road near Harlowe Road on the East Mountain doing 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest three people in connection with organized street racing
Police say they charged a 14-year-old boy, who was operating his parent’s vehicle and failed to produce suitable vehicle documents, with stunt driving and driving without a licence and insurance.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.