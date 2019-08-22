Crime
August 22, 2019 8:00 am
Updated: August 22, 2019 8:55 am

Hamilton police charge 2 with stunt driving, including 14-year-old boy

Hamilton police stopped two vehicles within two hours on Wednesday and have charged two motorists with stunt driving, including an underage driver.

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton police say they nabbed two alleged stunt drivers in two hours, including a 14-year-old boy.

Both incidents happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on the Highway 6 bypass at Airport Road in Mount Hope around 6:30 a.m. after the car was clocked going 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A 24-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with stunt driving and his vehicle and licence were suspended for a week.

Police say shortly before 8:30 a.m., a Honda Accord was spotted on Pritchard Road near Harlowe Road on the East Mountain doing 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say they charged a 14-year-old boy, who was operating his parent’s vehicle and failed to produce suitable vehicle documents, with stunt driving and driving without a licence and insurance.

