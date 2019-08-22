Hamilton police charge 2 with stunt driving, including 14-year-old boy

Hamilton police say they nabbed two alleged stunt drivers in two hours, including a 14-year-old boy.

Both incidents happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on the Highway 6 bypass at Airport Road in Mount Hope around 6:30 a.m. after the car was clocked going 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A 24-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with stunt driving and his vehicle and licence were suspended for a week.

Police say shortly before 8:30 a.m., a Honda Accord was spotted on Pritchard Road near Harlowe Road on the East Mountain doing 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say they charged a 14-year-old boy, who was operating his parent’s vehicle and failed to produce suitable vehicle documents, with stunt driving and driving without a licence and insurance.

