Lamborghini impounded for a week after friend takes it on joyride: OPP

A Montreal man is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit and nearly striking a police cruiser in a friend’s luxury sports car.

Lennox and Addington OPP say a police cruiser was almost rear-ended by a Lamborghini on Aug. 16 just before 1 a.m. on Highway 401.

Police say the sports car was going 204 kilometres per hour when it overtook the police cruiser near Highway 62.

The vehicle was stopped, and the 31-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended for a week, and the vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

In a tweet sent out from an OPP Twitter account, police said the driver had borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

“An awkward conversation to have with a friend: you borrow their Lamborghini then lose it for 7 days in another province because you drove it twice the speed limit AND nearly rear-end a police cruiser,” the tweet read.

