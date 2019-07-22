Hamilton police arrest three people in connection with organized street racing

Hamilton police have arrested three men in connection with organized street racing in the city’s east end.

Police say they received driving complaints in the area of Queenston Road and Nash Road North and deployed undercover officers to conduct surveillance.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police saw a burgundy Buick sedan leaving a parking lot on the southeast corner of Queenston and Nash and the vehicle revved its engine, causing its tires to smoke for several seconds before speeding off. The undercover officers pursued the vehicle and pulled it over.

The driver, a 24-year-old Hamilton man, was arrested on stunt driving charges and is due to appear in court on August 19.

The next evening, police saw a group of vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, speeding westbound from the Queenston and Nash area just after 10 p.m.

Officers followed the group, which stopped at the intersection of King Street East and Sherman Avenue North.

During the red light, a red Nissan 350Z and a blue BMW were stopped side-by-side and both drivers revved their engines. When the light turned green, they took off speeding. The behaviour continued for several more intersections, and while police were unable to safely stop the BMW, they managed to track down the red Nissan and pulled it over at Main Street East and Gage Avenue South.

That driver, a 26-year-old Hamilton man, was also arrested for stunt driving. He’s also scheduled to appear in court on August 19.

Police say the investigation has revealed the identity of the BMW driver and they will be contacting him to lay charges.

Just over an hour later on Sunday night, police saw a silver Dodge Journey speed off from the southeast corner parking lot at Queenston and Nash, its tires squealing as it drove away. It was followed by a grey Mazda 3 which drove up onto the curb and cut off another vehicle before leaving the parking lot.

Police pursued the two vehicles and tracked them down near the intersection of Queenston Road and Greenford Drive, where it appeared as though the Mazda rammed into the back of the Journey, causing it to crash into a hydro pole.

The three people inside the Journey — an 18-year-old male driver, a 16-year-old male passenger, and a 17-year-old female passenger — were not injured.

The driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries to his right leg but declined medical treatment.

John Murphy, 23, of Hamilton was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and is due to appear in court on August 20.

If found guilty, those charged with stunt driving could face a fine between $2000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.