Hamilton teen who rolled car on McNeilly Road didn’t have licence: police

A teen who reportedly crashed a car carrying three passengers in Hamilton’s east end on Wednesday morning only had a licence to operate a motorcycle, according to police.

Police say a 1999 Volvo with four teenage occupants left the roadway around 4:30 a.m. and rolled over, smashing into a nearby treeline. The passengers, who were between the ages of 15 and 16, were all transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down McNeilly Road at Eighth Road East until 10 a.m. on Wednesday as police investigated and the vehicle was towed out of the treeline.

Later, police say, traffic investigators discovered the driver had an M2 licence for operating motor-driven cycles, like a scooter, but no valid G-class licence for a car.

The teen now faces charges of careless driving and driving an unauthorized vehicle.