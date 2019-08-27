Kelowna’s amusing history revealed in new exhibit at Okanagan Heritage Museum

Kelowna used to look a little different before the millennium.

It was the fun capital of Canada, and the latest exhibit at the Kelowna heritage museum lets people get close to Ogopogo’s look-a-like, the Flinstones, Barney, Pebbles, Fred and even Dino, all in one spot.

“This exhibition is called Kelowna’s Amusing Past and it’s all about the festivals and fun zones that used to be here. And we are focusing on the ’60s, ’70s and ’90s,” said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager with the Kelowna Museum Society.

Then there were parades, regattas, a Snow Fest, Flinstone’s Bedrock City, a zoo, waterslides, drive-in theatres and Old McDonald’s Farm.

“If you didn’t grow up here, you certainly would be surprised because there’s not a lot of evidence of these places anymore and in fact the only place that is still around from that time period is Scandia,” Snyder said.

For some, the exhibit is a walk down memory lane.

“I grew up in Kelowna, so I’m getting to look back at a lot of really fun memories and I get to share it with a lot of people who also remember these places and events,” said Jasmine Marshall, exhibitions coordinator, Kelowna Museum Society.

“I remember going to Bedrock City for my fourth birthday party and we used to go to Scandia all the time,” she continued. “It’s childhood memories and it’s so fun to look back and we do so many serious exhibits here so it’s nice to do one that is so light and fun.”

Kelowna’s Amusing Past will be on display until Nov. 18 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

