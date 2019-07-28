Canada
July 28, 2019 11:17 pm

Blacksmiths hammer away at annual Okanagan competition

By Danny Seymour Global News

Blacksmiths from all over Western Canada descended on the Okanagan to pound out creations in a friendly competition.

Global News
On Saturday and Sunday, Blind Tiger Vineyards in Lake Country saw the world of winemaking meet another ancient art: blacksmithing.

Five blacksmiths from across Western Canada took part in the annual Sound of the Forge blacksmithing competition, showcasing their art for dozens of onlookers.

“They get to see hands-on where metal is being swung and hit, hear the ring of the anvil and see the transformation of a piece of metal from one shape to another,” said competitor Patrick McIvor.

Mark Pearce and his 15-year-old son Odin drove from Cochrane, Alta., to take part.

“Odin’s been in the blacksmith shop since he was six,” Pearce said. “He’s 14 now, far beyond what I ever was because I didn’t start until I was 15.”

Pearce, who runs weekend forging workshops, says blacksmithing is having a resurgence thanks to shows like Forged in Fire, a History Channel series where bladesmiths compete, but also because of competitions where spectators can come and appreciate the process of blacksmithing.

Last year, Blind Tiger Vineyards said that the Sound of the Forge competition was its “busiest weekend ever.”

