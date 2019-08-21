Robert De Niro’s company sues ex-employee for allegedly binge-watching ‘Friends’ at work

Robert De Niro’s company has filed a $6-million lawsuit against a former employee, accusing her of embezzling money and binge-watching Netflix during work hours, according to Variety.

De Niro’s loan-out company, Canal Productions, also accuses ex-employee Chase Robinson of racking up extensive restaurant and hotel charges and using the Taxi Driver actor’s frequent flyer miles for her personal trips.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson became De Niro’s assistant in 2008 and was later promoted to “vice president of production and finance” at the loan-out company with a salary of $300,000.

Robinson resigned from her position at Canal Productions in April amid concerns about alleged “corporate sabotage,” according to the suit.

The 76-year-old actor’s company claims she rarely came into the office and spent “astronomical amounts of time” watching Netflix while on the job.

The company also alleges Robinson watched 55 episodes of Friends during a four-day period in January.

In March, over another four-day period, Robinson allegedly watched 20 episodes of Arrested Development and 10 episodes of Schitt’s Creek.

“Watching shows on Netflix was not in any way part of or related to the duties and responsibilities of Robinson’s employment and, on information and belief, was done for her personal entertainment, amusement and pleasure at times when she was being paid to work,” the suit alleges.

On one of those days in January, Robinson ordered lunch from Caviar San Francisco and ate dinner at Paola’s Restaurant, charging both meals to the company card, according to the suit.

The suit also alleges Robinson made $8,923.20 in unauthorized charges at Dean & Deluca and Whole Foods, which are both upscale grocery stores, over a two-year period.

In addition to the grocery store charges, the suit alleges she spent $32,000 on Ubers and taxis and $12,696.65 at Paola’s Restaurant, a sophisticated Upper East Side Italian eatery.

The suit also alleges Robinson drafted a recommendation letter for herself, which De Niro refused to sign.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Global News reached out to Robinson for comment.