Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower split after 21 years of marriage

Robert De Niro has split from his wife, Grace Hightower, after 21 years of marriage.

De Niro, 75, married Hightower, 63, in 1997 after dating for 10 years. They share two children, Elliott, 20, and Helen Grace, 6.

This isn’t the first time the couple has split up. They separated briefly in 1999 and De Niro filed for divorce and engaged in a custody dispute over their son, Elliott.

The divorce was never finalized and De Niro and Hightower renewed their vows in November 2004.

The pair were last seen together on the red carpet in June when they attended the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York City.

De Niro has four other children: daughter Drena, 47, and son Raphael, 42 with former wife Diahnne Abbott. He is also father to 23-year-old twin sons Julian and Aaron, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.