NYPD investigate suspicious package found at building linked to Robert De Niro: reports
The New York police are investigating a suspicious package found at a non-residential building in Lower Manhattan, home to businesses associated with actor Robert De Niro.
The suspicious package was reportedly found Thursday morning in the Tribeca area on Greenwich Street and is similar to the pipe bombs found a day earlier that were sent to political and media figures, according to NBC News.
READ MORE: Pipe bombs sent to prominent U.S. addresses — what we know so far
Two businesses are listed at the address where the package was found, according to CNN: the Tribeca Film Festival and the Tribeca Grill.
De Niro is a co-owner of Tribeca Grill. He also co-founded the film festival.
There was no need to evacuate because the building was empty, police told NBC.
The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant “lock her up” — two years after he defeated her and she largely left the political scene.
Trump also often singles out cable news network CNN as he rails against the “fake news” media.
— With files from the Associated Press
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.