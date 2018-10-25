NYPD investigate suspicious package found at building linked to Robert De Niro: reports

The New York police are investigating a suspicious package found at a non-residential building in Lower Manhattan, home to businesses associated with actor Robert De Niro.

The suspicious package was reportedly found Thursday morning in the Tribeca area on Greenwich Street and is similar to the pipe bombs found a day earlier that were sent to political and media figures, according to NBC News.

Two businesses are listed at the address where the package was found, according to CNN: the Tribeca Film Festival and the Tribeca Grill.

De Niro is a co-owner of Tribeca Grill. He also co-founded the film festival. There was no need to evacuate because the building was empty, police told NBC. We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

On Wednesday, pipe bombs packed with shards of glass were intercepted en route to CNN and several prominent Democrats, such as Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama in an unnerving wave that deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant “lock her up” — two years after he defeated her and she largely left the political scene. Trump also often singles out cable news network CNN as he rails against the “fake news” media. — With files from the Associated Press