Canada election: Sturgeon River-Parkland

The riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland is located west and north of Edmonton, wrapping itself around the city’s northwestern edge.

The seat is currently held by Conservative MP Dane Lloyd, who won the seat in a 2017 byelection. Lloyd is running for reelection in the 2019 federal election.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Dane Lloyd (Incumbent)

Green Party: Cass Romyn

People’s Party of Canada: Tyler Beauchamp





Geography

The Sturgeon River-Parkland electoral district encompasses Parkland County, Sturgeon County and Lac Ste. Anne County. It includes the municipalities of Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Morinville, Gibbons and Redwater. It spans an area of 4,000 square kilometres.

History

The byelection was held in October 2017 after longtime Conservative politician Rona Ambrose announced in July 2017 she was stepping down after 13 years. Ambrose served as interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada since 2015, after Stephen Harper stepped down and before Andrew Scheer was elected as party leader.