Laval police seek witnesses in connection with fatal stabbing

Laval police are seeking witnesses in connection with the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man in the area in early August.

The body of Dierri Michel was found on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the intersection of de la Concorde Boulevard and Budapest Street in the Duvernay neighbourhood.

Police say they were called about a party at a home in the area when it escalated into an altercation. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Michel’s body on a sidewalk not far from the residence.

A second person was also seriously injured but they are now in stable condition, according to police.

As part of their investigation, a special command post will be set up on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the same intersection. Investigators are hoping to speak to witnesses and collect information on what happened that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police’s force major crimes squad by contacting 450-662-4636.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier