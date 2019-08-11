Laval police investigating 8th homicide of 2019

Laval police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered on a sidewalk in Duvernay — a residential neighbourhood in Laval.

Laval police spokesperson Julie Marois said officers were called to a home on Concorde Boulevard East at around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday.

“There was some mischief and verbal altercations,” Marois explained.

When officers arrived, several dozen people were standing outside the home.

It was just after midnight that police were told a man was lying unconscious on the ground several houses down the street, near Lesage Boulevard.

Marois said the officers attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is a man in his 20s.

Marois said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. She would not confirm reports he was stabbed, but said his death was being treated as a homicide.

There have been no arrests and police are asking anyone with information to call 450-662-4636 or dial 911.

It is the eighth homicide of 2019 on Laval police territory.