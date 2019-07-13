Laval man shot dead: police

A 36-year-old man was shot dead in Chomedey, Laval, early Saturday morning, police say.

Laval police were called to the scene at 12:45 a.m. when several gunshots were heard by residents, said police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

Authorities found the victim, who was known to police, on the ground by his car in the back parking lot of a condo complex. He was declared dead on the scene.

The incident took place on Phil-Watson Street near the Jacques-Plante intersection.

No arrests were made. There is no suspect at this time, said Beshara.

The site was closed off for investigation and potential witnesses are being interrogated by police.

