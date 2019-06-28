Investigation underway after Laval man dies at the hands of police
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) — an independent police watchdog — is investigating the death of a Laval man following a police intervention shortly after midnight Thursday night.
At 12:40 a.m. Laval police received a call regarding a violent family dispute, according to the BEI.
Two police officers tried to arrest a 50-year-old man who refused to cooperate, according to BEI’s statement.
They said the man stopped breathing as police handcuffed him.
Police used a defibrillator — unsuccessfully. The man died at the scene.
The BEI took over the investigation. Eight BEI investigators arrived Friday morning to try to determine the cause of the incident.
Two forensics identification experts from the Sûreté du Québec were also brought in to support the investigation.
The BEI’s mandate is to investigate when a person other than a police officer on duty dies, sustains serious injuries or is shot by a police officer during a police intervention or while in police custody.
