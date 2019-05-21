Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Laval after body found in torched car
Laval police are investigating after they found a body in a torched car on Monday night.
Police said a vehicle was on fire around 9:30 p.m. on Mille-Îles Boulevard on the Highway 25 overpass.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered a body in the car.
Laval police say the death is suspicious.
Investigators have set up a perimeter to investigate.
