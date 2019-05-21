Canada
May 21, 2019 8:00 am

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Laval after body found in torched car

By Associate Producer  Global News

Laval police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body in a torched car.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
A A

Laval police are investigating after they found a body in a torched car on Monday night.

Police said a vehicle was on fire around 9:30 p.m. on Mille-Îles Boulevard on the Highway 25 overpass.

READ MORE: Possible class-action lawsuit against Île Bizard-Ste Geneviève borough

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered a body in the car.

Laval police say the death is suspicious.

READ MORE: Montreal hosts international robotics, automation convention

Investigators have set up a perimeter to investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
body found in car
car on fire Laval
Crime
laval body found
laval police investigate suspicious death
Police investigation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.