Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Laval after body found in torched car

Laval police are investigating after they found a body in a torched car on Monday night.

Police said a vehicle was on fire around 9:30 p.m. on Mille-Îles Boulevard on the Highway 25 overpass.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered a body in the car.

Laval police say the death is suspicious.

Investigators have set up a perimeter to investigate.