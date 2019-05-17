Laval residents worried about speeding cars on Chomedey roads

Residents along Dutrisac Street in the Chomedey area of Laval say they’re fed up with cars speeding down their street during rush hour, many of them running the stop signs.
What has residents especially angered is that many children live in the area.
“It’s like Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve,” Janet Soueidan, a resident on the street with two children, told Global News.
Although residents say the problem has persisted for years, they say it has become exacerbated in recent weeks due to construction on St-Martin Boulevard. That construction is rerouting a lot of rush hour traffic onto their street and Boutillier Street.
Now, many residents are calling for speed bumps to be installed in the area.
Laval city Coun. Aline Dib wrote Global News to say there is a “process to follow” but that she is looking into what remedies are possible for the situation.
