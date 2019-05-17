Laval residents worried about speeding cars on Chomedey roads

Residents along Dutrisac Street in the Chomedey area of Laval say they’re fed up with cars speeding down their street during rush hour, many of them running the stop signs.

What has residents especially angered is that many children live in the area.

“It’s like Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve,” Janet Soueidan, a resident on the street with two children, told Global News.

I spoke to Gabriella Nour today in Laval, who lives on Dutrisac Street. She's angry that people speed down her street and run the stop side in front of her house. "I hate it," she said. Told me the situation was dangerous. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Uw0lIghGKv — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 17, 2019

Although residents say the problem has persisted for years, they say it has become exacerbated in recent weeks due to construction on St-Martin Boulevard. That construction is rerouting a lot of rush hour traffic onto their street and Boutillier Street.

Now, many residents are calling for speed bumps to be installed in the area.

Another Dutrisac resident, Joumana Hachem, told me residents have been trying to get speed bumps installed on the street to no avail. Laval City Councillor Aline Dib wrote me an email saying they're looking for solutions but that there is "a process" to follow. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/K1KLOdcsGl — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 17, 2019

Laval city Coun. Aline Dib wrote Global News to say there is a “process to follow” but that she is looking into what remedies are possible for the situation.