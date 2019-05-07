Crime
May 7, 2019
Updated: May 7, 2019 9:58 am

Laval police search for potential victims following arrest of convicted pedophile

Michel Fradette, 39, was arrested in March. Police say he sought sexual favours from a minor.

Laval police are searching for potential underage victims of sexual exploitation following the arrest of a convicted pedophile.

Police say Michel Fradette, 39, tried to solicit sexual favours from a 12-year-old girl. His cellphone allegedly contained thousands of photos and videos containing child pornography.

Fradette was on parole at the time of his arrest after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

Investigators say they have reason to believe there are other victims in connection with Fradette’s arrest.

Fradette is one of five men arrested in March in connection with Laval police’s crackdown on the sexual exploitation of minors.

Police say they are also seeking another suspect in connection with sexual exploitation who disappeared in 2016.

There is a Canada-wide warrant for 53-year-old Oktay Guzel. Police say Guzel could be in Western Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 450-662-4636. All calls are confidential.

Oktay Guzel, 53, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

— With files from The Canadian Press

