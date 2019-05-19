Woman struck by alleged impaired driver outside Longueuil police HQ

Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has dispatched a team of eight investigators to Longueuil after a 25-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Joliette Street, just steps away from Longueuil police headquarters on Curé-Poirier Boulevard.

The provinces police watch dog, the Independent Investigations Bureau has taken over responsibility from Longueuil police after a 25-Year-old women was struck by a vehicle during a police intervention. pic.twitter.com/gWVQJ9oyZr — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 19, 2019

Preliminary information communicated to the BEI is as follows:

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Longueuil police arrested the driver of a vehicle for impaired driving.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the arrest. The two passengers, including the 25-year-old woman, were not under arrest and so were allowed to move freely.

The BEI says the woman decided to cross the street, despite having been warned not to do so. That is when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at 4 A.M. just steps away from the Longueiul Police department @PoliceSPAL pic.twitter.com/BizZlwvvy8 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 19, 2019

The driver of that vehicle was also allegedly driving while under the influence.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The BEI is now tasked with verifying the accuracy of those statements.

The BEI investigates whenever a civilian dies or is seriously injured during a police intervention.

— With files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines