SQ says more patrols on Quebec roads over May long holiday weekend

The May long weekend is a busy time on Quebec roads and not just for motorists. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it will be intensifying its patrols and is warning drivers to exercise caution.

Officers will be keeping an eye out for risky driving behaviours such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, using a cellphone while behind the wheel, and driving while under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, or a combination of both.

The SQ says the targeted behaviours are among the leading causes of fatal crashes or those with serious injuries.

During the 2018 May long weekend, there were four fatal collisions, 43 collisions involving injuries on SQ territory and 83 impaired driving cases that were opened.

By increasing the visibility of the police force over the weekend, the SQ hopes to improve upon last year’s numbers, but says motorists need to do their part and drive responsibly.

It also reminding all road users, from pedestrians, to cyclists and motorists to respect traffic signs and laws and to remain courteous and vigilant to ensure safe roads for all.