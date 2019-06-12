Crime
Laval man arrested following police pursuit

A Laval man was arrested following an overnight police chase on Wednesday.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested after an overnight police chase ended in Laval early Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m., Sûreté du Québec officers stationed on Highway 40 East near Lacordaire Boulevard tried to pull a car over for speeding, according to police.

However, police say the driver didn’t stop, and a chase ensued.

Provincial police say officers followed the car into Laval, where the driver reportedly took off on foot.

When the driver entered Laval, local police joined the chase along with a police dog.

Shortly after, police say the man was apprehended and arrested.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis says the suspect was released and is expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Denis says there is a possibility the car was reported stolen.

An investigation surrounding the chase is underway.

