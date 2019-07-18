Laval police arrest Nadia Panarello’s husband in 15-year-old cold case

Laval police have arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with the 2004 death of Nadia Panarello.

After a 15-year investigation, police announced on Thursday that they had a break in the case.

Ernesto Fera was arrested on July 11 and is facing charges of first-degree murder. He was Panarello’s husband at the time of her death.

The 38-year-old mother of two was found dead inside her home in Laval’s Vimont neighbourhood on Feb. 12, 2004.

When Panarello failed to make it to her workplace that day, her employees contacted her family. It was Panarello’s mother who found her body.

At the time, police determined that a violent struggle had taken place, but there were no signs of forced entry at the home. While an autopsy later determined she had been stabbed, a weapon was never recovered.

Police say investigators had never stopped working on the case over the past 15 years. A rigorous analysis of the facts and expansive investigative tools ultimately led to Fera’s arrest, according to police.

Laval police collaborated with the Quebec provincial police and the province’s Crown prosecutor in the investigation.

It has not yet been revealed what exactly led to Fera’s arrest. Fera, who remains in custody, is expected to return to court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Laval police at Ligne-Info at 450-662-4636.

—With files from the Canadian Press