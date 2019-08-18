Crime
August 18, 2019

Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in downtown apartment

Edmonton police said they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a report of a man’s body being found inside an apartment suite at 93 Street and 104 Avenue on Friday.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 47-year-old man.

The death is being treated as suspicious and is being investigated by the homicide section.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

