57-year-old man’s death at Edmonton Remand Centre was a homicide: police

The death of a 57-year-old man at the Edmonton Remand Centre over the weekend has been declared a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said an autopsy that was completed earlier in the day helped them conclude it was a homicide, “although the cause of death will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.”

According to police, officers were called to the correctional facility at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers found Bruce Donald Windsor unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Investigators believe there was an altercation between Windsor and another male inmate,” police said.

According to police, a suspect has been identified but so far no charges have been laid.