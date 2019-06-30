Police investigate death of 57-year-old man at Edmonton Remand Centre

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man at the Edmonton Remand Centre Saturday evening.

Police responded to the death of an inmate at the facility at approximately 5:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Hundreds of inmates go on hunger strike at Edmonton Remand Centre

The man was declared dead by paramedics on scene.

Investigators believe the man was involved in a fight with another inmate. Police believe he was assaulted by another inmate while inside his cell.

Officials with Alberta Justice said an emergency code was initiated at the time of the assault and corrections officials along with medical staff responded to the cell quickly.

READ MORE: Inmate dies in cell at Edmonton Remand Centre

An internal investigation into the incident will also be conducted.

Police continue to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for July 2 at 9 a.m.