Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service‘s homicide team has been called to investigate what is being called a suspicious death in north Edmonton after an injured man was found outside a residence Monday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police were called to the area of 89 Street and 144 Avenue.

On scene they discovered a 29-year-old man. Police said paramedics treated the man on scene before he was rushed to hospital.

At the time, Edmonton police Staff Sgt. James Vanderland said the man was listed in unstable, serious conditions.

READ MORE: Police investigate serious assault in north Edmonton

On Tuesday, police said the man died of his injuries.

Police have not released the man’s identity. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

While on scene on Tuesday, a Global News crew saw a number of police officers surrounding a townhouse complex with police tape blocking a portion of the lawn.

“Several members of the community heard a loud disturbance happening outside,” Vanderland told Global News on scene on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.